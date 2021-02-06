Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC Increases Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM) by 266.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 125,611 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 91,312 shares during the period. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $5,178,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Exxon Mobil by 2,412.5% during the fourth quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 1,005 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 965 shares in the last quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Holloway Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Exxon Mobil during the third quarter worth about $38,000. 50.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of XOM opened at $49.95 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $211.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.73 and a beta of 1.31. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $44.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $40.04. Exxon Mobil Co. has a 1 year low of $30.11 and a 1 year high of $63.01.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 1st. The oil and gas company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $46.54 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48.76 billion. Exxon Mobil had a net margin of 3.24% and a return on equity of 2.09%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 30.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.33 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $0.87 per share. This represents a $3.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.97%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 9th. Exxon Mobil’s payout ratio is 154.67%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Exxon Mobil from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $49.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They set an “underperform” rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $52.00 target price on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Exxon Mobil has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $48.52.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States, Canada/other Americas, Europe, Africa, Asia, and Australia/Oceania. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, petroleum products, and other specialty products; and manufactures and markets petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals.

