OST (OST) Trading 3.2% Lower Over Last 7 Days

OST (CURRENCY:OST) traded down 5.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. OST has a market capitalization of $14.42 million and approximately $3.38 million worth of OST was traded on exchanges in the last day. One OST token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, OST has traded down 3.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.51 or 0.00063657 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $483.83 or 0.01207530 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,599.29 or 0.06487254 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00053048 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.32 or 0.00005789 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002500 BTC.

SushiSwap (SUSHI) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.34 or 0.00035780 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 11.3% against the dollar and now trades at $8.77 or 0.00021893 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00015814 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0679 or 0.00000169 BTC.

OST Token Profile

OST (CRYPTO:OST) is a token. It launched on November 10th, 2017. OST’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 763,665,269 tokens. The official message board for OST is medium.com/OSTdotcom . The Reddit community for OST is /r/OSTdotcom and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . OST’s official Twitter account is @TheSimpleToken and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for OST is ost.com

Buying and Selling OST

OST can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as OST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire OST should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase OST using one of the exchanges listed above.

