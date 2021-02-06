Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) Stock Position Decreased by Strs Ohio

Strs Ohio cut its stake in shares of Owens & Minor, Inc. (NYSE:OMI) by 19.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,500 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio owned 0.05% of Owens & Minor worth $1,041,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OMI. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of Owens & Minor during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 23.5% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,692 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 109.3% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 232,434 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,772,000 after purchasing an additional 121,375 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 14.9% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 404,118 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,079,000 after purchasing an additional 52,548 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in shares of Owens & Minor by 2.6% in the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 59,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,492,000 after purchasing an additional 1,530 shares in the last quarter. 72.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Owens & Minor news, SVP Michael Wayne Lowry sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.22, for a total transaction of $222,200.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 72,436 shares in the company, valued at $1,609,527.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert J. Henkel bought 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.11 per share, for a total transaction of $27,110.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $569,310. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 2.15% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE OMI opened at $29.29 on Friday. Owens & Minor, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $3.63 and a fifty-two week high of $31.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $28.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $2.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -29.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.26.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded Owens & Minor from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th. Barclays increased their target price on Owens & Minor from $20.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. UBS Group upgraded Owens & Minor from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $27.00 to $37.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens & Minor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup assumed coverage on Owens & Minor in a report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $23.35.

Owens & Minor Profile

Owens & Minor, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare solutions company in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Global Solutions and Global Products. The Global Solutions segment offers a portfolio of products and services to healthcare providers and manufacturers.

