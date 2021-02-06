Oxbow Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 316,539 iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 316,539 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $40,406,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF accounts for 5.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.15% of iShares TIPS Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of TIP. Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Arrow Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.0% in the 3rd quarter. Arrow Financial Corp now owns 196 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. MTM Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Atlas Private Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 89.3% in the 4th quarter. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors now owns 265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF stock opened at $127.71 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $127.41 and a 200 day moving average of $126.36. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $107.37 and a 12-month high of $128.27.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

