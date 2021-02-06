Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.09 Million Stake in International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,587 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 836 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC increased its holdings in International Business Machines by 67.9% during the third quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Diversified LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 56.6% in the third quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of International Business Machines in the fourth quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 50.0% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC now owns 300 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.67% of the company’s stock.

IBM stock opened at $121.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $108.52 billion, a PE ratio of 13.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.25. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $124.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $122.70. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 20th. The technology company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.79 by $0.28. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.71 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th will be paid a dividend of $1.63 per share. This represents a $6.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 9th. International Business Machines’s payout ratio is 50.90%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $139.13.

In other International Business Machines news, Director Alex Gorsky bought 4,232 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $117.86 per share, with a total value of $498,783.52. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 4,232 shares in the company, valued at $498,783.52. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About International Business Machines

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

