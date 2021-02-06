Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $2.37 Million Holdings in Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) by 24.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,507 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 12,824 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newmont were worth $2,366,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NEM. Capital Wealth Planning LLC bought a new stake in Newmont during the 4th quarter worth approximately $72,020,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Newmont by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 97,366,087 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,177,879,000 after acquiring an additional 1,007,401 shares during the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd grew its position in Newmont by 53.6% during the 3rd quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 2,537,515 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $161,005,000 after acquiring an additional 885,824 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in Newmont by 86.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,742,324 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $110,550,000 after buying an additional 806,465 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC boosted its position in Newmont by 1,635.6% in the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 835,900 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,062,000 after buying an additional 787,737 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NEM. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Newmont from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newmont from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $62.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 25th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Newmont from $85.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Finally, National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a research report on Tuesday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Newmont has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

NEM opened at $59.30 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $61.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.12. Newmont Co. has a 1 year low of $33.00 and a 1 year high of $72.22. The company has a market capitalization of $47.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.65 and a beta of 0.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.47.

In other Newmont news, EVP E Randall Engel sold 5,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.31, for a total value of $321,550.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 274,341 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,642,869.71. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Ronald Palmer sold 5,150 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.95, for a total value of $319,042.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 242,547 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,025,786.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,747 shares of company stock worth $2,258,829 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Newmont Company Profile

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold, copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2019, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 100.2 million ounces and land position of 68,300 square kilometers.

