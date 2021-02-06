Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $7.64 Million Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 442.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,435 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after purchasing an additional 73,771 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $7,637,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors increased its position in Chevron by 27.6% during the 4th quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 12,019 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,601 shares in the last quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC increased its position in Chevron by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC now owns 19,615 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 273 shares during the period. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp increased its position in Chevron by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. Aull & Monroe Investment Management Corp now owns 31,999 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,702,000 after acquiring an additional 2,387 shares during the period. Successful Portfolios LLC increased its position in Chevron by 17.5% in the 4th quarter. Successful Portfolios LLC now owns 4,441 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $375,000 after acquiring an additional 661 shares during the period. Finally, Sentry Investment Management LLC increased its position in Chevron by 84.5% in the 4th quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC now owns 117,432 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $9,917,000 after acquiring an additional 53,775 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.27% of the company’s stock.

CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The company’s 50-day moving average is $88.64 and its 200 day moving average is $83.45. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $51.60 and a fifty-two week high of $112.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $166.68 billion, a P/E ratio of -14.54, a PEG ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $25.97 billion. Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 30.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.49 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.78%. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 13,000 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,235,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 13,686 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,170. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total transaction of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $759,807.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

CVX has been the subject of several recent research reports. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Truist upped their price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $108.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Truist Securiti decreased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $113.00 to $112.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Chevron from $108.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $103.92.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

