Oxbow Advisors LLC Has $8.69 Million Holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,376 shares of the software company’s stock after buying an additional 927 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $8,690,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Adobe by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. now owns 9,070 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $4,536,000 after buying an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 867 shares of the software company’s stock worth $434,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Adobe by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 2,143 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,071,000 after purchasing an additional 379 shares in the last quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. now owns 56,908 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $28,460,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 10.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 49,373 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $24,692,000 after acquiring an additional 4,562 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.43% of the company’s stock.

Get Adobe alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ ADBE opened at $492.12 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Adobe Inc. has a 52 week low of $255.13 and a 52 week high of $536.88. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $481.17 and its 200 day moving average is $476.59. The company has a market cap of $236.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.40, a PEG ratio of 2.55 and a beta of 0.97.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.15. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Adobe declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback plan on Thursday, December 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the software company to reacquire up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ADBE shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, January 15th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $580.00 price objective for the company. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and issued a $605.00 price objective on shares of Adobe in a research report on Sunday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $527.42.

In other news, CAO Mark S. Garfield sold 948 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.61, for a total value of $450,878.28. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $84,658.58. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $459.79, for a total transaction of $275,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 10,016 shares in the company, valued at $4,605,256.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 110,663 shares of company stock worth $51,994,792. 0.31% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

Read More: Asset Allocation

Receive News & Ratings for Adobe Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Adobe and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.