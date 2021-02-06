Oxbow Advisors LLC Increases Stock Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Oxbow Advisors LLC increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) by 3.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in O’Reilly Automotive were worth $8,350,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $109,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 26.7% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 10,498 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,213 shares during the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new position in O’Reilly Automotive in the fourth quarter valued at $5,855,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 28,430 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,867,000 after acquiring an additional 2,973 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 8,293 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 459 shares during the last quarter. 82.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get O'Reilly Automotive alerts:

In other news, Director John Raymond Murphy sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $452.34, for a total transaction of $90,468.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $450.56, for a total value of $9,011,200.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 107,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,391,946.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ORLY has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $541.00 to $560.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. Raymond James upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Wedbush reduced their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $490.00 to $460.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, Oppenheimer upgraded O’Reilly Automotive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $550.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $480.14.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $448.29 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $457.70 and a 200-day moving average of $457.51. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $251.51 and a 52 week high of $496.61. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Wednesday, October 28th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

About O’Reilly Automotive

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

Read More: Google Finance Portfolio Workaround



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ORLY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY).

Receive News & Ratings for O'Reilly Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for O'Reilly Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.