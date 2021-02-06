Oxbow Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Oxbow Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 8.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,090 shares of the company’s stock after selling 862 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,348,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in PepsiCo during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. 69.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $136.00 price target for the company. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price target for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.17.

Shares of PEP stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a P/E/G ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $142.66 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $139.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.77. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 12 month low of $101.42 and a 12 month high of $148.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a $1.0225 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. This represents a $4.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

