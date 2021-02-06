Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 1,890,836 Shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX)

Oxbow Advisors LLC grew its stake in Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:FAX) by 170.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,998,748 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,890,836 shares during the quarter. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund makes up approximately 1.7% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 1.21% of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund worth $13,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $165,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 10.1% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 70,050 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $279,000 after purchasing an additional 6,400 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 11.3% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 168,722 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $673,000 after purchasing an additional 17,117 shares during the period. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund in the third quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Nwam LLC raised its position in shares of Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 249,947 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after purchasing an additional 10,002 shares during the period. 21.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of FAX opened at $4.49 on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $4.32. Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.60 and a fifty-two week high of $4.61.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 29th. Investors of record on Friday, January 22nd were paid a $0.0275 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 21st. This represents a $0.33 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.35%.

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund Company Profile

Aberdeen Asia-Pacific Income Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments (Asia) Limited. It is co-managed by Aberdeen Standard Investments Australia Limited and Aberdeen Asset Managers Limited. The fund invests in fixed income markets of Asia, Australia, and New Zeland.

