Oxbow Advisors LLC Purchases 21,390 Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 25.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 104,687 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 21,390 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $5,317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 79.7% in the third quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 9,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $496,000 after purchasing an additional 4,332 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 292.7% in the third quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 28,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 21,000 shares during the period. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.0% in the third quarter. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.4% in the third quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 52,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,660,000 after purchasing an additional 2,668 shares during the period. Finally, Acropolis Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 8.6% in the third quarter. Acropolis Investment Management LLC now owns 3,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $194,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares during the period.

Shares of JPST opened at $50.79 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $50.80 and a 200-day moving average of $50.80.

