Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 9.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 48,323 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,997 shares during the period. Mastercard comprises 2.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $17,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Larson Financial Group LLC raised its position in Mastercard by 55.2% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 104 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares during the period. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA raised its position in Mastercard by 36.5% in the third quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 1,462 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $494,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the period. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in Mastercard by 9.9% in the third quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 1,216 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $411,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Milestone Resources Group Ltd bought a new position in Mastercard in the third quarter worth approximately $15,108,000. Finally, Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. increased its stake in shares of Mastercard by 8.7% in the third quarter. Symphony Financial Ltd. Co. now owns 8,862 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,997,000 after purchasing an additional 708 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. Mastercard Incorporated has a one year low of $199.99 and a one year high of $367.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $337.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $332.61.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.13% and a return on equity of 114.80%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.01 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.07 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Tuesday, December 8th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the credit services provider to reacquire up to 1.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be issued a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 7th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. This is a positive change from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

In other news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total value of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 38,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,484,516.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of Mastercard stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total transaction of $20,296,188.90. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock valued at $203,169,471. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $345.00 to $333.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Mastercard from $372.00 to $342.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Seaport Global Securities initiated coverage on shares of Mastercard in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $383.00 to $420.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Mastercard from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Mastercard Company Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

