Oxbow Advisors LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Oxbow Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA) by 7.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,598 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 2,886 shares during the quarter. Alibaba Group accounts for approximately 1.2% of Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $9,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Claudia M.P. Batlle CRP R LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. Slow Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Finally, Professional Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $33,000. 40.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. China Renaissance Securities boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $315.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on Alibaba Group from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, January 25th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Alibaba Group from $316.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Alibaba Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $321.55.

Shares of NYSE BABA opened at $265.67 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $718.81 billion, a PE ratio of 38.12, a PEG ratio of 1.59 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $244.89 and a 200 day moving average of $268.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.99 and a current ratio of 1.99. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a one year low of $169.95 and a one year high of $319.32.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The specialty retailer reported $22.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.78 by $19.25. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 22.56% and a return on equity of 12.74%. The business had revenue of $221.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $214.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $18.19 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 7.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides online and mobile commerce businesses in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

