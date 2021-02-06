Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stake in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) by 1.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 406,156 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,006 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Medical Properties Trust worth $8,850,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 26.5% in the 3rd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 10,662,532 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $187,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,232,500 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,865,069 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $50,511,000 after purchasing an additional 169,143 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 132.9% in the 3rd quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 2,483,348 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $43,782,000 after purchasing an additional 1,417,217 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 124.4% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,418,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $14,176,000 after purchasing an additional 786,137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its stake in shares of Medical Properties Trust by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 1,301,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $28,356,000 after purchasing an additional 8,237 shares during the last quarter. 80.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Medical Properties Trust alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Medical Properties Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. KeyCorp upped their price target on Medical Properties Trust from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 21st. Truist downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Medical Properties Trust from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

MPW opened at $21.88 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust, Inc. has a one year low of $12.35 and a one year high of $24.29. The company has a market cap of $11.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.15, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 3.54 and a current ratio of 3.54. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $21.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.51.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.21). The business had revenue of $333.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.44 million. Medical Properties Trust had a net margin of 38.50% and a return on equity of 6.60%. The company’s revenue was up 30.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.35 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 9th. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.94%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.08%.

Medical Properties Trust Profile

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospitals with approximately 385 facilities and roughly 42,000 licensed beds in nine countries and across four continents on a pro forma basis.

Read More: What is Considered a Good Return on Equity (ROE)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MPW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW).

Receive News & Ratings for Medical Properties Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Medical Properties Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.