Oxbow Advisors LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 27.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 7,813 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,965 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $1,394,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $338,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $226,000 after buying an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Inspirion Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,645 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $293,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.90% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares stock opened at $169.81 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $175.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $175.49. SPDR Gold Shares has a fifty-two week low of $136.12 and a fifty-two week high of $194.45.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

