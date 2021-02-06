Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $8,317,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of AEM stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.

AEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Raymond James cut their target price on Agnico Eagle Mines from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and set a $120.00 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday. National Bank Financial restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Barclays cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $71.00 to $79.00 in a report on Monday, October 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.60.

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

