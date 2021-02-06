Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 3,410 Shares of Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Oxbow Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) by 12.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 23,862 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 3,410 shares during the quarter. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Agnico Eagle Mines were worth $1,683,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of AEM. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 24.7% in the third quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 681 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 135 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.5% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 99,127 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $7,892,000 after purchasing an additional 20,169 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $240,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $8,317,000. Finally, Fulcrum Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines during the third quarter worth about $236,000. 61.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Shares of AEM stock opened at $70.99 on Friday. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a 52-week low of $31.00 and a 52-week high of $89.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 2.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.99, a P/E/G ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 0.63. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $70.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.59.
About Agnico Eagle Mines
Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Mexico, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.
