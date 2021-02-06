Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 57,385 Shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD)

Oxbow Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Royal Gold, Inc. (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) by 83.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,095 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 57,385 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Royal Gold were worth $1,180,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in Royal Gold during the 3rd quarter valued at about $37,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Royal Gold during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new position in Royal Gold in the third quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Royal Gold in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. 74.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

RGLD has been the topic of several research reports. TD Securities upgraded shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $165.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 20th. National Bank Financial dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Royal Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 23rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Royal Gold from $155.00 to $150.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Royal Gold from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $138.45.

Shares of NASDAQ RGLD opened at $105.69 on Friday. Royal Gold, Inc. has a one year low of $59.78 and a one year high of $147.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 8.37 and a quick ratio of 8.06. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $106.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $120.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.36, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.68.

Royal Gold (NASDAQ:RGLD) (TSE:RGL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The basic materials company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $158.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $152.81 million. Royal Gold had a return on equity of 7.56% and a net margin of 44.76%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Royal Gold, Inc. will post 3.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th were paid a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 7th. This is a positive change from Royal Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. Royal Gold’s dividend payout ratio is 48.58%.

Royal Gold, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires and manages precious metal streams, royalties, and related interests. It focuses on acquiring stream and royalty interests or to finance projects that are in production or in development stage in exchange for stream or royalty interests, which primarily consists of gold, silver, copper, nickel, zinc, lead, cobalt, and molybdenum.

