Oxbow Advisors LLC Sells 6,180 Shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR)

Oxbow Advisors LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Ventas, Inc. (NYSE:VTR) by 13.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 38,153 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 6,180 shares during the period. Oxbow Advisors LLC’s holdings in Ventas were worth $1,871,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Summit X LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ventas during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Finally, JJJ Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ventas by 863.4% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 684 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the last quarter. 90.54% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ventas alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on VTR shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Jefferies Financial Group raised Ventas from an “underperform” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. Raymond James lifted their target price on Ventas from $47.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their target price on Ventas from $35.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird started coverage on Ventas in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $44.53.

In other news, CFO Robert F. Probst sold 5,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $275,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 78,740 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,937,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, CEO Debra A. Cafaro sold 18,076 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.05, for a total value of $850,475.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 735,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,610,685.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 1.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ventas stock opened at $48.47 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 1.53. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.26 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $44.63. The company has a market cap of $18.16 billion, a PE ratio of 44.06, a PEG ratio of 4.34 and a beta of 1.06. Ventas, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $13.35 and a fifty-two week high of $63.38.

Ventas (NYSE:VTR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $918.94 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $891.61 million. Ventas had a return on equity of 3.88% and a net margin of 10.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.96 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ventas, Inc. will post 3.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 4th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 31st. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. Ventas’s payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

Ventas Profile

Ventas, an S&P 500 company, operates at the intersection of two powerful and dynamic industries Â- healthcare and real estate. As one of the world's foremost Real Estate Investment Trusts (REIT), we use the power of capital to unlock the value of real estate, partnering with leading care providers, developers, research and medical institutions, innovators and healthcare organizations whose success is buoyed by the demographic tailwind of an aging population.

Recommended Story: How are dividend achievers different from dividend aristocrats?

Receive News & Ratings for Ventas Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ventas and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.