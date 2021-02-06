Oxen Price Tops $0.72 (LOKI)

Oxen (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Oxen has traded up 42.5% against the dollar. One Oxen coin can currently be purchased for about $0.72 or 0.00001776 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Oxen has a total market capitalization of $38.55 million and approximately $229,978.00 worth of Oxen was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Oxen alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40,557.22 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1,690.91 or 0.04169209 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $160.34 or 0.00395347 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 8.3% against the dollar and now trades at $474.52 or 0.01170000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $189.52 or 0.00467288 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $155.97 or 0.00384568 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00003416 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $97.41 or 0.00240191 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 7.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.70 or 0.00021452 BTC.

Oxen Coin Profile

Oxen (CRYPTO:LOKI) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Oxen’s total supply is 53,528,153 coins. Oxen’s official Twitter account is @Oxen_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Oxen is https://reddit.com/r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Buying and Selling Oxen

Oxen can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Oxen directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Oxen should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Oxen using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Oxen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Oxen and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.