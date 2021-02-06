PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nineteen analysts that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, four have issued a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $93.56.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of PACCAR from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $98.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 13th. Bank of America downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $108.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 24th. Raymond James lifted their price target on PACCAR from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut PACCAR from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th.

Get PACCAR alerts:

PCAR traded down $0.52 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $96.58. 1,729,221 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,276,892. The company has a market cap of $33.46 billion, a PE ratio of 23.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.00. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $89.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 3.14 and a quick ratio of 2.95. PACCAR has a one year low of $49.11 and a one year high of $103.19.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.05). PACCAR had a net margin of 7.39% and a return on equity of 14.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.15 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.53 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that PACCAR will post 3.76 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 2nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 9th will be given a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 8th. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is presently 18.63%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 3,288 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.81, for a total value of $295,295.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 21,606 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,940,434.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael K. Walton sold 1,688 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.22, for a total value of $164,107.36. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,927,785.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $53,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in PACCAR by 30.6% in the 4th quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 11,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,740 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in PACCAR by 14.4% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 77,544 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,690,000 after acquiring an additional 9,744 shares during the period. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 4th quarter valued at $398,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks that are used for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

Recommended Story: Inverted Yield Curve

Receive News & Ratings for PACCAR Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PACCAR and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.