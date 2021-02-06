Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) Shares Sold by Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP

Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP trimmed its holdings in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NYSE:PANW) by 0.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 111,438 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 556 shares during the quarter. Palo Alto Networks makes up about 1.8% of Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Klingenstein Fields & Co. LP owned 0.12% of Palo Alto Networks worth $39,604,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PANW. Exane Derivatives increased its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 1,075.0% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 188 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,782 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $681,000 after buying an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,411 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $17,722,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the last quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, CX Institutional grew its position in Palo Alto Networks by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. CX Institutional now owns 952 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $233,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. 80.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Mark D. Mclaughlin sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.88, for a total transaction of $11,755,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 87,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $25,671,593.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Jean Compeau sold 900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $347.37, for a total transaction of $312,633.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 23,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,081,910.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 206,656 shares of company stock valued at $67,693,142 in the last three months. 2.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of PANW stock opened at $379.85 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $361.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $284.92. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a twelve month low of $125.47 and a twelve month high of $390.07. The company has a market capitalization of $36.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -122.53 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.18.

Palo Alto Networks (NYSE:PANW) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, November 15th. The network technology company reported $1.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.29. Palo Alto Networks had a negative net margin of 8.36% and a negative return on equity of 8.66%. The firm had revenue of $946.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $920.73 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post -1.69 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $385.00 to $425.00 in a research report on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Palo Alto Networks from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $308.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $375.00 to $423.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $350.00 to $400.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Argus boosted their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $334.00 to $410.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Palo Alto Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $338.56.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity platform solutions worldwide. The company provides firewall appliances and software; Panorama, a security management solution for the control of appliances and software deployed on an end-customer's network as a virtual or a physical appliance; and virtual system upgrades, which are available as extensions to the virtual system capacity that ships with physical appliances.

