Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $31.20.

PAAS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial lowered their price target on Pan American Silver and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Zacks Investment Research cut Pan American Silver from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Pan American Silver from $35.00 to $26.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 20th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 123.8% in the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 967 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 535 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pan American Silver in the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 224.9% in the 4th quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,085 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 751 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Regal Wealth Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Pan American Silver by 159.3% in the 4th quarter. Regal Wealth Group Inc. now owns 1,377 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 846 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 48.07% of the company’s stock.

Pan American Silver stock opened at $32.06 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.62. Pan American Silver has a 52 week low of $10.61 and a 52 week high of $40.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.85 and a 200-day moving average of $33.29.

Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS) (TSE:PAAS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by ($0.04). Pan American Silver had a return on equity of 7.91% and a net margin of 4.51%. The business had revenue of $300.41 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $399.39 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.35 EPS. Pan American Silver’s quarterly revenue was down 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Pan American Silver will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

Pan American Silver Company Profile

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration, development, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines in Canada, Mexico, Peru, Argentina, and Bolivia. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper. The company holds interests in the La Colorada, Dolores, Huaron, Morococha, San Vicente, Manantial Espejo, Escobal, Shahuindo, La Arena, and Timmins mines.

