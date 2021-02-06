PancakeSwap Price Hits $3.08 on Exchanges (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded up 15.6% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $336.51 million and $55.04 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $3.08 or 0.00007601 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded 98.7% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002473 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001099 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.22 or 0.00049908 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 20.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $71.81 or 0.00177229 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.71 or 0.00060999 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $91.73 or 0.00226413 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.85 or 0.00071202 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $17.46 or 0.00043096 BTC.

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 172,742,364 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,276,330 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . The official message board for PancakeSwap is medium.com/@pancakeswap

