PancakeSwap Reaches Market Cap of $358.71 Million (CAKE)

PancakeSwap (CURRENCY:CAKE) traded 14.6% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 6th. PancakeSwap has a total market cap of $358.71 million and $70.70 million worth of PancakeSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PancakeSwap token can now be bought for approximately $3.27 or 0.00008495 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, PancakeSwap has traded up 97.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002600 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001125 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.55 or 0.00050786 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00182282 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00063886 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $29.63 or 0.00076959 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.54 or 0.00232605 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 11.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.29 or 0.00047518 BTC.

About PancakeSwap

PancakeSwap’s total supply is 173,177,381 tokens and its circulating supply is 109,687,448 tokens. PancakeSwap’s official website is pancakeswap.finance . PancakeSwap’s official message board is medium.com/@pancakeswap

PancakeSwap Token Trading

PancakeSwap can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as PancakeSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PancakeSwap should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy PancakeSwap using one of the exchanges listed above.

