Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the seven analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on PANDY shares. Danske downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 8th. Bank of America upgraded Pandora A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Pandora A/S in a report on Friday. Finally, HSBC downgraded Pandora A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 19th.

OTCMKTS PANDY opened at $25.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $25.82 and its 200-day moving average is $21.56. Pandora A/S has a one year low of $6.82 and a one year high of $28.15.

Pandora A/S (OTCMKTS:PANDY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $638.99 million for the quarter.

Pandora A/S Company Profile

Pandora A/S designs, manufactures, and markets hand-finished and contemporary jewelry worldwide. The company offers jewelry, including silver and gold, man-made stones, gemstones, cultured pearls, and diamonds, as well as enamel, glass, leather, and textile products. Its products primarily include charms, bracelets, rings, earrings, necklaces, and pendants.

