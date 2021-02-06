Pantos Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $55,880.00 (PAN)

Pantos (CURRENCY:PAN) traded down 2.5% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 6th. In the last week, Pantos has traded 18.1% higher against the dollar. Pantos has a market capitalization of $1.35 million and $55,880.00 worth of Pantos was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Pantos token can currently be bought for $0.0440 or 0.00000114 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001138 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $20.08 or 0.00051902 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $70.94 or 0.00183335 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.47 or 0.00063239 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 5% against the dollar and now trades at $29.59 or 0.00076484 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $89.50 or 0.00231326 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.62 or 0.00048136 BTC.

About Pantos

Pantos’ genesis date was March 12th, 2018. Pantos’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 30,584,706 tokens. Pantos’ official message board is medium.com/pantos . Pantos’ official Twitter account is @PantosIO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Pantos is pantos.io

Buying and Selling Pantos

Pantos can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pantos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pantos should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pantos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

