Paparazzi (PAZZI) One Day Trading Volume Tops $506.00

Paparazzi (CURRENCY:PAZZI) traded down 12.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on February 6th. During the last week, Paparazzi has traded up 67.8% against the U.S. dollar. Paparazzi has a market capitalization of $7,482.94 and $506.00 worth of Paparazzi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Paparazzi token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Paparazzi alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002476 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001097 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.44 or 0.00050542 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 19.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $72.92 or 0.00180302 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $25.17 or 0.00062237 BTC.

UMA (UMA) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $29.43 or 0.00072779 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $90.36 or 0.00223447 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.41 or 0.00043054 BTC.

Paparazzi Profile

Paparazzi’s total supply is 168,717,761 tokens and its circulating supply is 42,734,738 tokens. Paparazzi’s official website is pazzi.io

Buying and Selling Paparazzi

Paparazzi can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Paparazzi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Paparazzi should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Paparazzi using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Paparazzi Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Paparazzi and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.