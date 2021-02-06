Parachute Market Capitalization Achieves $3.20 Million (PAR)

Parachute (CURRENCY:PAR) traded 3.7% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on February 6th. During the last week, Parachute has traded 14.9% higher against the US dollar. Parachute has a total market capitalization of $3.20 million and approximately $253,716.00 worth of Parachute was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Parachute coin can currently be bought for about $0.0054 or 0.00000013 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Parachute

Parachute is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Parachute’s total supply is 999,628,334 coins and its circulating supply is 589,729,438 coins. The Reddit community for Parachute is /r/ParachuteToken . The official website for Parachute is www.parachutetoken.com

According to CryptoCompare, “Parachute launched with the goal of giving people better access and integrations with their cryptocurrency. It has put DeFi tools inside one app that lives in the places where people chat. The PAR token is used throughout Parachute products to interact with DeFi applications. “

Parachute Coin Trading

Parachute can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Parachute directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Parachute should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Parachute using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

