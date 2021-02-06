Parallel Advisors LLC Acquires 4,040 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 21.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 23,076 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,040 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,293,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Foster & Motley Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 4,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after acquiring an additional 192 shares during the last quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Stordahl Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,418 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 198 shares during the last quarter. PFG Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 4,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $279,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 5,852 shares of the company’s stock worth $328,000 after acquiring an additional 208 shares during the last quarter.

SCHZ opened at $55.36 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $55.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.05. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $50.10 and a 52 week high of $56.98.

