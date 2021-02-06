Parallel Advisors LLC Boosts Position in Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX) by 1,345.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 35,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,728 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Stitch Fix were worth $2,065,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.8% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 7,672,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $208,160,000 after acquiring an additional 211,902 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 15.6% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,934,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,732,000 after acquiring an additional 530,313 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 0.5% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 1,286,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,916,000 after acquiring an additional 6,319 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 2.6% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,221,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,134,000 after acquiring an additional 31,185 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Stitch Fix by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 684,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,184,000 after acquiring an additional 83,330 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 55.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Stitch Fix alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ SFIX opened at $82.06 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -143.96 and a beta of 2.46. Stitch Fix, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.90 and a 1-year high of $113.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $73.76 and a 200-day moving average of $42.22.

Stitch Fix (NASDAQ:SFIX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, December 6th. The company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $490.42 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $481.12 million. Stitch Fix had a negative return on equity of 13.58% and a negative net margin of 3.27%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts expect that Stitch Fix, Inc. will post -0.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on SFIX shares. Stifel Nicolaus cut Stitch Fix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $64.00 to $83.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Piper Sandler upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $22.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. TheStreet upgraded Stitch Fix from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Stitch Fix from $34.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Stitch Fix from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $60.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.17.

In other Stitch Fix news, Director Mike C. Smith sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $2,975,600.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 87,356 shares in the company, valued at $6,498,412.84. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Katrina Lake sold 36,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.97, for a total value of $1,318,228.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 30,873 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,110,501.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 377,935 shares of company stock valued at $22,512,865 in the last three months. 45.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Stitch Fix Profile

Stitch Fix, Inc sells a range of apparel, shoes, and accessories through its Website and mobile application in the United States. It offers denim, dresses, blouses, skirts, shoes, jewelry, and handbags for men, women, and kids under the Stitch Fix brand. The company was formerly known as rack habit inc.

Featured Story: Momentum Indicators

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SFIX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Stitch Fix, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFIX).

Receive News & Ratings for Stitch Fix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stitch Fix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.