Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 17,863 Shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV)

Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV) by 247.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 25,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,863 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,494,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SCHV. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 7.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 14,032 shares of the company’s stock worth $768,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 10,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,288 shares during the period. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 765,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,938,000 after purchasing an additional 120,414 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 10.5% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 795,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,520,000 after purchasing an additional 75,516 shares during the period. Finally, Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 29,881 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 471 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHV opened at $61.52 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $60.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.75. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF has a twelve month low of $37.79 and a twelve month high of $61.89.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Value Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap value portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

Read More: What is the definition of market timing?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHV).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.