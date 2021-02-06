Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 2,491 Shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health, Inc. (NYSE:TDOC) by 55.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,981 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,491 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Teladoc Health were worth $1,396,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 150.0% in the 3rd quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 125 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC bought a new position in shares of Teladoc Health in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Corbenic Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 136.4% in the 4th quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC now owns 156 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 1,470.0% in the 4th quarter. Manchester Financial Inc. now owns 157 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Teladoc Health by 415.6% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 165 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. 51.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Director Glen Tullman sold 164,931 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $225.12, for a total value of $37,129,266.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 440,724 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $99,215,786.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Yulun Wang sold 6,069 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.30, for a total transaction of $1,221,689.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,069 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $215,189.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 268,613 shares of company stock worth $59,781,478 over the last quarter. 3.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TDOC opened at $285.03 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.47, a current ratio of 6.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Teladoc Health, Inc. has a 12-month low of $102.01 and a 12-month high of $294.74. The company has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a PE ratio of -199.32 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $229.58 and its 200-day moving average is $212.23.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on TDOC shares. Stephens lowered shares of Teladoc Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $270.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Monday, December 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $239.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Teladoc Health in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $215.00 price target on the stock. BTIG Research increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $260.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $236.39.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides virtual healthcare services on a business-to-business basis in the United States and internationally. It covers various clinical conditions, including non-critical, episodic care, chronic, and complicated cases like cancer and congestive heart failure, as well as offers telehealth solutions, expert medical services, behavioral health solutions, guidance and support, and platform and program services.

