Parallel Advisors LLC Buys 6,885 Shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) by 357.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,811 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,885 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Etsy were worth $1,568,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $203,000. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. lifted its position in Etsy by 208.5% in the 4th quarter. Nippon Life Global Investors Americas Inc. now owns 87,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $15,586,000 after acquiring an additional 59,200 shares in the last quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC lifted its position in Etsy by 18.9% in the 4th quarter. O Shares Investment Advisers LLC now owns 48,642 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,654,000 after acquiring an additional 7,747 shares in the last quarter. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in Etsy in the 4th quarter valued at $41,000. Finally, State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its position in Etsy by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 31,700 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,640,000 after acquiring an additional 1,300 shares in the last quarter. 87.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Etsy alerts:

In other Etsy news, CMO Ryan M. Scott sold 421 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $156.95, for a total transaction of $66,075.95. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 173 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,152.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Josh Silverman sold 46,784 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.89, for a total transaction of $6,076,773.76. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 28,508 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,702,904.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 115,412 shares of company stock worth $16,633,232. Company insiders own 3.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:ETSY opened at $231.12 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $194.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $147.36. Etsy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $29.95 and a 12-month high of $239.47. The firm has a market cap of $29.14 billion, a PE ratio of 128.40, a PEG ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 1.66. The company has a quick ratio of 4.98, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Roth Capital boosted their price target on shares of Etsy from $165.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Stifel Nicolaus cut shares of Etsy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $170.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $174.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of Etsy from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.59.

Etsy Profile

Etsy, Inc operates online market places for buyers and sellers primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, France, and Germany. Its online market places include Etsy.com and Reverb.com. The company offers approximately 66 million items in its various retail categories to buyers.

Featured Story: Why do companies engage in swaps?

Receive News & Ratings for Etsy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Etsy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.