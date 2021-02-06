Parallel Advisors LLC Buys New Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 76,816 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,809,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PLTR. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $284,091,000. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $278,341,000. Soros Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $175,346,000. Allen Operations LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $65,345,000. Finally, Myriad Asset Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $45,315,000. 10.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLTR. Credit Suisse Group cut Palantir Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $13.00 to $17.00 in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Smith Barney Citigroup began coverage on Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $11.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their target price on Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley downgraded Palantir Technologies from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, December 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.29.

NYSE PLTR opened at $34.05 on Friday. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $28.08.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.02 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $289.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.32 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 51.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -1.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider David A. Glazer sold 180,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.01, for a total transaction of $3,241,800.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 3,302,779 shares in the company, valued at approximately $59,483,049.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Alexander D. Moore sold 70,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.80, for a total value of $1,106,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,271,249 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,885,734.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,988,667 shares of company stock valued at $121,858,668 over the last ninety days.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. It offers Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

