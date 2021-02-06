Parallel Advisors LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 9.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 30,076 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,958 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $2,540,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Chevron during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. BNC Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Kathmere Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Chevron during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Chevron by 136.4% during the third quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 636 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 367 shares during the period. 62.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CVX. Tudor Pickering lowered shares of Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th. HSBC upgraded shares of Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $103.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell boosted their price target on shares of Chevron from $69.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Raymond James restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chevron in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.92.

Shares of NYSE CVX opened at $89.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.64 and a 200 day moving average price of $83.45. Chevron Co. has a 1-year low of $51.60 and a 1-year high of $112.60. The company has a market cap of $166.68 billion, a PE ratio of -14.54, a P/E/G ratio of 5.74 and a beta of 1.33.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.09). Chevron had a positive return on equity of 1.75% and a negative net margin of 10.86%. The company had revenue of $25.25 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.97 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.49 earnings per share. Chevron’s revenue for the quarter was down 30.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Chevron Co. will post 0.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be given a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.78%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 16th. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 14,700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.81, for a total value of $1,393,707.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,014 shares in the company, valued at $759,807.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 132,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.73, for a total value of $12,504,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 132,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,504,360. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 159,700 shares of company stock valued at $15,133,067 in the last quarter. 0.28% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

