Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 24.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,588 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 2,489 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,708,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MA. Jeppson Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. Finally, Kinloch Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Mastercard during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.64% of the company’s stock.

Get Mastercard alerts:

In related news, insider Edward Grunde Mclaughlin sold 13,248 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $350.73, for a total transaction of $4,646,471.04. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 38,447 shares in the company, valued at $13,484,516.31. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, major shareholder Foundation Mastercard sold 60,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $337.09, for a total value of $20,296,188.90. Insiders sold 621,342 shares of company stock worth $203,169,471 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 3.79% of the company’s stock.

MA has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Raymond James boosted their target price on Mastercard from $345.00 to $371.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Smith Barney Citigroup decreased their target price on Mastercard from $384.00 to $355.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Bank of America upgraded Mastercard from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $400.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Mastercard from $375.00 to $377.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded Mastercard from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $315.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mastercard currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $356.42.

Shares of NYSE:MA opened at $338.75 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $199.99 and a 52-week high of $367.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $337.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $332.61. The company has a market capitalization of $337.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.79, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.19.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 28th. The credit services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.13. Mastercard had a return on equity of 114.80% and a net margin of 43.13%. The business had revenue of $4.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.07 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Mastercard Incorporated will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Mastercard declared that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, December 8th that allows the company to buyback $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the credit services provider to purchase up to 1.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 8th will be given a $0.44 dividend. This is an increase from Mastercard’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.65%.

Mastercard Profile

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

Recommended Story: Why is insider trading harmful?

Receive News & Ratings for Mastercard Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mastercard and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.