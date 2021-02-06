Parallel Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its holdings in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) by 5.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,953 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,234 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $2,959,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PepsiCo in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Interactive Financial Advisors purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Catalyst Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Baron Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in PepsiCo in the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.94% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of PepsiCo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $148.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, October 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $143.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $149.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of PepsiCo in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $157.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada downgraded shares of PepsiCo from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $153.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Monday, January 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $145.17.

PepsiCo stock opened at $140.96 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $194.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.63 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.79. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.66 and a 200-day moving average of $139.97. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $101.42 and a 52 week high of $148.77.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 5th will be paid a dividend of $1.0225 per share. This represents a $4.09 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 73.96%.

PepsiCo Profile

PepsiCo, Inc operates as a food and beverage company worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: FLNA, QFNA, PBNA, LatAm, Europe, AMESA, and APAC. It offers branded dips, cheese-flavored snacks, and tortillas, as well as corn, potato, and tortilla chips; cereals, rice, pasta, mixes and syrups, granola bars, grits, oat squares, oatmeal, rice cakes, simply granola, and side dishes; beverage concentrates, fountain syrups, and finished goods; ready-to-drink tea, coffee, and juices; and dairy products.

