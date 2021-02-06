Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.34 Million Holdings in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its stake in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) by 11.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,633 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $1,344,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ILMN. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in Illumina by 47.9% in the 3rd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 142 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares in the last quarter. Patten & Patten Inc. TN acquired a new stake in Illumina in the 3rd quarter valued at about $672,000. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Illumina by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,483 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $458,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Illumina by 27.5% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the period. Finally, Resources Investment Advisors LLC. grew its position in shares of Illumina by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Resources Investment Advisors LLC. now owns 930 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $287,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Shares of ILMN opened at $428.91 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 3.51 and a current ratio of 3.88. Illumina, Inc. has a twelve month low of $196.78 and a twelve month high of $453.68. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $387.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $347.09. The firm has a market cap of $62.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 99.52, a PEG ratio of 9.83 and a beta of 1.14.

ILMN has been the subject of several analyst reports. OTR Global upgraded shares of Illumina to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Illumina from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Illumina from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $351.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of Illumina from $330.00 to $335.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $333.85.

In other Illumina news, SVP Charles Dadswell sold 1,694 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.86, for a total value of $548,618.84. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 3,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,120,555.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jay T. Flatley sold 3,000 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.16, for a total transaction of $891,480.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 197,933 shares in the company, valued at approximately $58,817,770.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 35,837 shares of company stock worth $12,485,137. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Illumina Profile

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture and other emerging segments.

Featured Article: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.