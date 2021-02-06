Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.76 Million Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 287.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 27,541 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,427 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $1,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 297.5% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 9,548 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after purchasing an additional 7,146 shares during the period. EWG Elevate Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 613.9% in the fourth quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 64,889 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,141,000 after buying an additional 55,799 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 284.6% in the fourth quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 54,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,000 after buying an additional 40,235 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 260.6% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 57,009 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,638,000 after buying an additional 41,199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TIAA FSB lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 316.2% in the fourth quarter. TIAA FSB now owns 105,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,716,000 after buying an additional 79,947 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF stock opened at $66.55 on Friday. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $35.21 and a 1-year high of $66.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.75.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

