Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.81 Million Position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP) by 28.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 29,086 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,510 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $1,806,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 1,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares in the last quarter. Zhang Financial LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.0% in the third quarter. Zhang Financial LLC now owns 9,287 shares of the company’s stock worth $572,000 after purchasing an additional 178 shares in the last quarter. Investors Research Corp raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 55.0% in the fourth quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 538 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares in the last quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Taylor Cottrill Erickson & Associates Inc. now owns 7,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $492,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Perigon Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 1.7% in the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter.

Get Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA:SCHP opened at $62.14 on Friday. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 12-month low of $52.57 and a 12-month high of $62.39. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.54.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.