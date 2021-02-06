Parallel Advisors LLC Has $1.91 Million Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Parallel Advisors LLC lowered its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 53.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,296 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,907,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of VOO. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,395,880 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,198,292,000 after acquiring an additional 569,861 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 13.8% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,401,743 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,969,497,000 after acquiring an additional 775,040 shares during the period. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 4,241,360 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,304,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183,197 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,119,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,267,217,000 after acquiring an additional 122,376 shares during the period. Finally, Nippon Life Insurance Co. acquired a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $596,934,000.

VOO opened at $356.44 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $345.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $323.38. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $200.55 and a 52 week high of $357.13.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

