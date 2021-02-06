Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.43 Million Holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE)

Parallel Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE) by 10.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,854 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,551 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.27% of iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF worth $2,429,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of SIZE. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 279.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 334 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 246 shares during the period. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $43,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its holdings in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF by 575.3% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,175 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 1,001 shares during the period. Summit X LLC acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the third quarter valued at $141,000. Finally, Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $220,000.

Get iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF alerts:

SIZE stock opened at $116.00 on Friday. iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF has a 12-month low of $60.20 and a 12-month high of $116.11. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $112.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $101.86.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIZE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:SIZE).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI USA Size Factor ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.