Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.54 Million Holdings in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Parallel Advisors LLC cut its stake in AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,728 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $2,542,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Briaud Financial Planning Inc acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harding Loevner LP grew its position in AbbVie by 118.4% during the 3rd quarter. Harding Loevner LP now owns 332 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in AbbVie during the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. 67.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, EVP Timothy J. Richmond sold 51,990 shares of AbbVie stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $5,458,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,990 shares in the company, valued at $5,458,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 25,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total value of $2,655,450.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 76,259 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,007,195. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 308,884 shares of company stock valued at $30,552,196 in the last quarter. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AbbVie from $129.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Truist began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on AbbVie in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on AbbVie from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on AbbVie from $120.00 to $116.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $113.89.

Shares of NYSE ABBV opened at $108.73 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $191.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.99, a PEG ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.84. The business has a 50-day moving average of $106.84 and a 200-day moving average of $97.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.38, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.81. AbbVie Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.55 and a fifty-two week high of $113.41.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $2.92 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.07. AbbVie had a return on equity of 439.24% and a net margin of 18.16%. The business had revenue of $13.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. AbbVie’s quarterly revenue was up 59.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that AbbVie Inc. will post 10.48 EPS for the current year.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, France, Spain, Italy, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal BehÃ§et's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenstrÃ¶m's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

