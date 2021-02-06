Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.65 Million Stock Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Parallel Advisors LLC reduced its position in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 50,535 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 3,095 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Comcast were worth $2,648,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in CMCSA. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the third quarter worth $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its holdings in shares of Comcast by 79.6% during the third quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 817 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Jeff Shell sold 5,582 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.23, for a total transaction of $285,965.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 348,167 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,836,595.41. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total transaction of $99,940.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $658,104.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on CMCSA. Cowen raised shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 10th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $54.00 to $59.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.35.

CMCSA opened at $51.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Comcast Co. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $52.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $233.84 billion, a PE ratio of 22.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company’s 50-day moving average is $50.32 and its 200 day moving average is $46.98.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This is a positive change from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, April 6th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 29.39%.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand; and advertising services.

