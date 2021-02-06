Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.67 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Parallel Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 64.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,073 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 19,892 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $2,670,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IWF. Barnett & Company Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $36,000. Slow Capital Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $49,000. ForthRight Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $49,000. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $54,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWF opened at $251.45 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $241.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.26. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a one year low of $128.23 and a one year high of $252.01.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

