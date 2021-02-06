Parallel Advisors LLC Has $2.69 Million Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares (NYSEARCA:VNQ) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,656 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,168 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $2,689,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 13.6% during the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 14,186,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,204,854,000 after purchasing an additional 1,697,028 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 11.8% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 6,340,708 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $500,662,000 after purchasing an additional 669,303 shares during the period. Beacon Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 38.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,705,046 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $144,810,000 after purchasing an additional 477,013 shares during the period. Truepoint Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 3.2% during the third quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 1,285,874 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $101,533,000 after purchasing an additional 39,737 shares during the period. Finally, MD Financial Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. now owns 1,126,599 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $95,682,000 after purchasing an additional 56,809 shares during the period.

Shares of VNQ opened at $88.11 on Friday. Vanguard Real Estate Index Fund ETF Shares has a 12 month low of $55.58 and a 12 month high of $99.72. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $84.56 and its 200-day moving average is $82.46.

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

