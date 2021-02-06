Parallel Advisors LLC Invests $1.44 Million in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD)

Parallel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 75,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,442,000. Parallel Advisors LLC owned 0.07% of Goldman Sachs BDC as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $74,000. Concentrum Wealth Management bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $226,000. Canal Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Goldman Sachs BDC in the fourth quarter worth approximately $259,000. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 3rd quarter valued at $218,000. Finally, Rowland Carmichael Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new stake in Goldman Sachs BDC during the 4th quarter valued at $407,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Goldman Sachs BDC alerts:

Shares of NYSE GSBD opened at $18.75 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.90 billion, a PE ratio of 62.50 and a beta of 1.42. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.62 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.87. Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.00 and a 12-month high of $22.50.

Goldman Sachs BDC (NYSE:GSBD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The financial services provider reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45. The firm had revenue of $31.45 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 million. Goldman Sachs BDC had a return on equity of 11.79% and a net margin of 9.56%. On average, equities analysts predict that Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. will post 1.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Goldman Sachs BDC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.44.

In other Goldman Sachs BDC news, Director Carlos E. Evans acquired 2,666 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.71 per share, with a total value of $49,880.86. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,446 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $270,284.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Goldman Sachs BDC

Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc is a business development company specializing in middle market and mezzanine investment in private companies. It seeks to make capital appreciation through direct originations of secured debt, senior secured debt, junior secured debt, including first lien, first lien/last-out unitranche and second lien debt, unsecured debt, including mezzanine debt and, to a lesser extent, investments in equities.

Featured Story: LIBOR

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GSBD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Goldman Sachs BDC, Inc. (NYSE:GSBD).

Receive News & Ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Goldman Sachs BDC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.