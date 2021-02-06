Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,198 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 6.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 33,826 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,198 shares during the period. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ORCL. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in Oracle by 260.6% in the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 14,881,862 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $249,752,000 after purchasing an additional 10,755,354 shares in the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec lifted its stake in Oracle by 31.8% during the 3rd quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 10,636,837 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $635,019,000 after acquiring an additional 2,567,600 shares during the period. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in Oracle by 49.1% during the 3rd quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 7,508,528 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,259,000 after acquiring an additional 2,473,703 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Oracle by 3,764.5% during the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,207,042 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $131,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,149,932 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Oracle by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,742,075 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $581,603,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496,153 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Oracle alerts:

Shares of ORCL opened at $63.60 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $187.24 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The business has a fifty day moving average of $62.93 and a 200 day moving average of $59.04. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $66.20. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.78 billion. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. Oracle’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, January 7th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 6th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.51%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.75%.

In other Oracle news, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.63, for a total value of $6,163,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,163,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO W Corey West sold 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total value of $13,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 309,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,127,055. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 325,000 shares of company stock valued at $20,685,750. 39.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cleveland Research cut shares of Oracle from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Oracle in a research report on Wednesday, December 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $68.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Barclays increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.16.

Oracle Company Profile

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. The company's cloud and license business engages in the sale, marketing, and delivery of its applications and infrastructure technologies through cloud and on-premise deployment models, including cloud services and license support; and cloud license and on-premise license.

Recommended Story: Example of operating income, EBIT and EBITDA

Receive News & Ratings for Oracle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oracle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.