Parallel Advisors LLC Purchases 2,536 Shares of Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in Square, Inc. (NYSE:SQ) by 35.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,661 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,536 shares during the quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC’s holdings in Square were worth $2,103,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SQ. StrongBox Wealth LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $214,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Square by 72.0% in the fourth quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 6,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 2,574 shares in the last quarter. Avory & Company LLC bought a new position in Square in the fourth quarter worth about $5,086,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its holdings in Square by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 65,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,175,000 after purchasing an additional 8,055 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC raised its holdings in Square by 42.6% in the fourth quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 6,578 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after purchasing an additional 1,966 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.01% of the company’s stock.

SQ stock opened at $240.38 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.70 and a quick ratio of 1.70. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 381.56, a P/E/G ratio of 29.50 and a beta of 2.71. The business’s 50-day moving average is $226.05 and its two-hundred day moving average is $182.90. Square, Inc. has a 1 year low of $32.33 and a 1 year high of $246.49.

Square (NYSE:SQ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.08 billion. Square had a negative return on equity of 0.01% and a net margin of 4.05%. Square’s revenue for the quarter was up 139.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.25 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Square, Inc. will post -0.03 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CFO Amrita Ahuja sold 6,937 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.88, for a total transaction of $1,525,307.56. Also, Director James Morgan Jr. Mckelvey sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.03, for a total value of $35,406,000.00. Insiders sold a total of 1,575,587 shares of company stock worth $333,839,466 in the last ninety days. 21.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on SQ shares. Sanford C. Bernstein reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $266.00 target price on shares of Square in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Square from $141.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. BTIG Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $295.00 price target (up previously from $220.00) on shares of Square in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Square from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $278.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Finally, Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $62.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eighteen have assigned a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $175.72.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

